Baseball’s next big star? Catch him on Local 10

Gavin Weir is the breakout star of the Little League World Series.

You may not have heard Gavin Weir’s name before. But chances are you will hear it again.

A lot.

The left-handed pitcher from South Dakota is dominating opponents as his team seeks a Little League World Series title.

In his last 8 starts, Weir has given up just one hit, zero runs and struck out an astounding 114 batters.

Weir will lead South Dakota against Ohio for the Tom Seaver championship at 12:30 p.m. Saturday on Local 10.

Immediately following that game, you can catch Michigan and Ohio facing off in the Hank Aaron championship.

The overall final is Sunday. (Click here for the full schedule.)

This year’s Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pa., doesn’t feature international teams because of COVID-19. The tournament was canceled last year because of the virus.