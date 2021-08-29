Partly Cloudy icon
Luzado pitches 6 shutout innings to help Miami beat Reds 2-1

Associated Press

Tags: MLB, Marlins, Miami Marlins
Jesus Luzardo of the Miami Marlins delivers a pitch during the third inning against the Cincinnati Reds at loanDepot park on August 29, 2021 in Miami, Florida.
MIAMI – Jesús Luzardo allowed one hit and no runs in six-plus innings, and the Miami Marlins beat the Cincinnati Reds 2-1 to take the rubber game of their series.

Luzardo had by far his best outing since being acquired from Oakland for Starling Marte at the trade deadline.

The left-hander tied a career high with eight strikeouts.

Jesús Sánchez hit a two-run homer in the first, his sixth homer of the year and his second in two days.

Miami won the final two games of the series after losing 11 in a row to Cincinnati over the past two years.

