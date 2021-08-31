Tua vs. Mac: Patriots name rookie QB Jones starter ahead of Week 1 vs. Dolphins

It’s looking like a showdown between former Alabama quarterbacks to start the NFL season.

The New England Patriots made a surprising move Tuesday morning, releasing veteran QB Cam Newton and naming rookie Mac Jones their starter, according to multiple reports.

He’ll face his former Crimson Tide teammate Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins in the season opener Sept. 12 in New England.

That is, of course, unless the Dolphins make a big roster move of their own under center before then.

Jones was the No. 15 overall pick in this year’s NFL draft after leading Alabama to the national championship following Tagovailoa’s departure.

Tua was the No. 5 pick in 2020.