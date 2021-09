(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Miami quarterback D'Eriq King (1) fumbles as he is sacked by Alabama linebacker Christopher Allen (4) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Atlanta. Alabama recovered the ball. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The Miami Hurricanes took a big dip in the polls following their opening game.

Miami dropped to No. 22 in the AP poll and No. 24 in the Coaches Poll.

The Hurricanes entered the season ranked No. 14 before playing Alabama.

The Crimson Tide crushed the Canes from start to finish, winning 44-13.

The Hurricanes have a few more days to regroup and get ready for their home opener.

Miami hosts Appalachian State on Saturday night at Hard Rock Stadium.