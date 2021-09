D'Eriq King of the Miami Hurricanes celebrates a first down against the Appalachian State Mountaineers during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium on September 11, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The AP voters were clearly not impressed with Miami’s win on Saturday night.

The Hurricanes beat Appalachian State 25-23 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Still, Miami dropped in the AP poll.

The Canes were ranked No. 22 heading into the game and are now ranked No. 24.

Miami hosts Michigan State next Saturday at noon.

The Canes next game will be broadcast in South Florida on Local Ten.