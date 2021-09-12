Partly Cloudy icon
Hurricanes fans use Canes flag to catch cat falling from upper deck at Hard Rock Stadium

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

Fans caught a falling cat after it fell off the upper deck of Hard Rock Stadium during a Miami Hurricanes football game.
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Fans attending Saturday’s Miami Hurricanes home opener against Appalachian State saw something pretty unique, and it had absolutely nothing to do with football.

During the first half of the Canes home opener, fans sitting in the west end zone began to notice something a little out of the ordinary.

Somehow, a cat not only got loose in the stadium, but it was hanging by a wire that was dangling off the upper deck.

As some fans took out their cell phones and began recording, others jumped into action.

People below where the cat was trying to hold on began to mobilize, and some who brought flags into the stadium started spreading them out in anticipation of catching the kitty if and when it fell.

Well, shortly after, the frightened feline lost its grip on the wire and began falling though the South Florida sky.

Fortunately, those fans down below were ready, and the cat was caught safely in one of the flags.

It did not appear that the cat was harmed after the fall, and the fans who caught it quickly held it up to show everyone else that the kitty was okay.

The audible gasp that came from the crowd as the feline plummeted toward the 100 level was quickly replaced by cheers when it was shown to have survived the ordeal.

The cat, almost certainly scared out of its mind, gave a few of its rescuers some thank you scars for their trouble.

