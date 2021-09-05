Hurricanes’ Turnover Chain 5.0 resembles iconic Canes helmet, features 2,754 sapphires

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The Miami Hurricanes have a new turnover chain for the 2021 season.

This is the fifth version of the popular sideline item, which debuted in 2017 is taken out and worn on the sideline as part of the celebration anytime a player forces a turnover during a game.

It’s a practice that has since been replicated by countless teams across the college football landscape, with perhaps none as popular as the Turnover Backpack brought out by Florida State in 2018.

Just kidding.

The Canes’ 2021 version of their turnover chain is a Hurricanes football helmet. Past years have seen different featured items, such as the U logo and Sebastian the Ibis, Miami’s mascot.

Miami Hurricanes' Turnover Chain 5.0 (Austin Sapin / Miami Athletics)

According to the school, the helmet charm weighs 1,000 grams, while the chain that holds it weighs 3,500 grams and is roughly 34 inches long.

The helmet charm features 2,754 sapphire stones: 2,245 white sapphires, 366 orange sapphires and 143 green sapphires.

It took around three months to complete, from start to finish, the school said.

Turnover Chain 5.0 made its official debut on Saturday during Miami’s 44-13 loss to No. 1 Alabama.

The Hurricanes will be back in action on Saturday, Sept. 11 when they host Appalachian State at Hard Rock Stadium.