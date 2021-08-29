Miami Hurricanes reinstate Avantae Williams after charges dropped

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The University of Miami has officially reinstated Avantae Williams.

The safety was originally dropped from the football team after he was charged with battery on a pregnant woman.

Those charges were dropped.

The statement from the University of Miami read, “With the State of Florida dropping criminal charges against Avantae Williams, the University of Miami Department of Athletics has decided to reinstate him to the football program. Despite the charges being dropped, we take all allegations of domestic violence seriously. Therefore, the student-athlete will need to reach specific benchmarks in the areas of education, mentorship, and personal development in order to return to competition and remain as a member of the football team.”

The Miami Hurricanes open the season Sept. 4 against Alabama.