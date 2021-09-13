Manny Diaz said he was disappointed in Miami Hurricanes performance against Appalachian State

D'Eriq King of the Miami Hurricanes celebrates a first down against the Appalachian State Mountaineers during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium on September 11, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The talk after the Miami Hurricanes game was about the falling cat.

Miami Head Coach Manny Diaz was concerned about his team’s performance.

On Monday, Diaz said he was disappointed in his team, even though the Canes beat Appalachian State 25-23.

Diaz said, “Disappointed in our performance. We did a lot of things that allowed them to have a chance to win the game in the fourth quarter. Not disappointed in our effort and resiliency to find a way to get the win at the end.”

Diaz praised that all three phases of the team were needed for the Canes to pull off the victory: offense, defense, and special teams.

Diaz specifically pointed to his team’s struggles in the red zone as a cause for concern. The team was in the red zone five times and only scored 25 points in the game.

Miami needs to improve quickly.

They host Michigan State on Saturday at noon.

That game will be broadcast in South Florida on Local 10.