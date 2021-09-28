Jimmy Butler says new Heat players get their first taste of Heat culture

MIAMI – The Miami Heat held their first practice of the 2021-2022 season on Tuesday.

The Heat are hoping for a bounce-back season after getting bounced from the Playoffs in the first round by the eventual-champions, the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Heat added veteran leaders to their roster this offseason including Kyle Lowry and P.J. Tucker.

Some people have said the Heat have a new Big 3 with Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, and Lowry.

It’s a notion that Butler rejects.

Butler said, “I don’t don’t believe the hype of a Big 3. We got a bunch of guys that can do things. I don’t know how many guys we got on our roster 13, 14, 15... all of our guys can play. Yeah, we’re probably the three leaders that everybody’s going to look towards or look at, but we’re not going to be able to do it without everybody else around us.”

Butler said he’s happy to have Lowry around, “I love it. I do. He’s a fierce competitor, a winner, a champion. But more than anything, he keeps it light-hearted, he keeps the game fun, joking around, never backing down from any type of challenge. Those are the guys that you want out there with you. "

Butler said his style of play won’t change drastically with Lowry on the roster, other than playing off the ball more.

Butler said that playing off the ball will allow him to get more baskets.

In terms of Heat culture, Butler said, “They don’t have to ask me too much. I don’t think anybody has to ask anybody too much. If they choose to come play here. They’re talking to the bosses sitting over there at that table. They’re not going to lie to you. They’re going to tell you how it is. So, I think everybody around the league knows what’s expected here. They know. Don’t need to ask me. They got a little glimpse of it in the first day.”

Heat captain Udonis Haslem was not at practice on Tuesday, following the death of his father.

As a tribute, Bam Adebayo practiced wearing Haslem’s No. 40 instead of his own No. 13.

Adebayo said, “Dope moment for me. It was just something I wanted to do because I know he’s not here and I know how much he wanted to be here. Just showing my support for him. Letting guys know he’s still here, even though he’s not here. You’ll still see 40 going around this building. Good day today. I actually practiced good in it so I might keep his jersey.”