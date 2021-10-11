Tua Tagovailoa throwing, Dolphins evaluating if quarterback can return this week

Tua Tagovailoa of the Miami Dolphins reacts after being sacked against the Buffalo Bills during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins are hoping that quarterback Tua Tagovailoa can return this week to face the Jacksonville Jaguars in London.

Tua has been out since Week 2 against the Bills with fractured ribs.

While he’s been out, the Dolphins have lost four straight games.

Head Coach Brian Flores said Monday that Tagovailoa is making progress.

Flores said, “I talked to him today. He threw today. He looked, he’s definitely making progress and you know we’ll take it this day-to-day and we’re hopeful that he’ll practice this week.”

Flores said, “I saw him today. He looks, he’s making a lot of improvements. What we’ll need is to see him move around, see him throw the ball, see him make throws on the run, see the deep ball. I mean the one thing we won’t see is real and true contact on the quarterback. There’s obviously going to be from a pain-tolerance standpoint some things that he’s going to have to push through, which I’m sure he will.”

Ad

Flores added, “That’s what we’re looking for. Him to go through a normal practice, make all the throws, and go through a two-hour practice.”