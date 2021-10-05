Dolphins trade wide receiver Jakeem Grant to Bears

Miami's Jakeem Grant dives for a touchdown after returning a punt 70 yards during the second quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals, Oct. 7, 2018, in Cincinnati.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins made a move on Tuesday.

Local 10 has confirmed that the team traded wide receiver Jakeem Grant to the Chicago Bears.

The NFL Network is reporting that the Dolphins are getting back a 2023 sixth-round draft pick.

Grant is in his sixth season with the Dolphins.

The wide receiver also has served as punt and kickoff return for the team.

On Sunday against the Colts, Grant fumbled a punt.

The Dolphins drafted Jaylen Waddle in the first round of this year’s draft.

Waddle can take over Grant’s special teams responsibilities.