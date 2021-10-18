Miami Hurricanes running back Cam’Ron Harris out for the season

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Miami's Cam'Ron Harris (23) runs against North Carolina during an NCAA college football game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The Miami Hurricanes offense suffered another big blow on Monday.

Head Coach Manny Diaz said that running back Cam’Ron Harris will be out for the rest of the year.

Harris went down in the third quarter of Miami’s game at North Carolina with a knee injury.

Diaz said that Harris will require surgery.

The Canes released their depth chart for this week’s game at home against N.C. State.

Jaylan Knighton has moved up to the primary running back.

Miami also has Cody Brown and Thad Franklin Jr. listed at running back.

The Canes lost in Chapel Hill 45-42.

Miami’s record is now 2-4.