Tyler Van Dyke says he’s ready to be Miami Hurricanes QB1

Miami starting quarterback D'Eriq King, center, stands with quarterbacks Tyler Van Dyke (9) and Jake Garcia (13) before an NCAA college football game against Central Connecticut State, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. King is not playing due to an injury. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The Miami Hurricanes hit the practice field on Tuesday to try to save their season.

The Hurricanes are off to a 2-3 start.

On Monday, head coach Manny Diaz announced that quarterback D’Eriq King is done for the year and that King will be undergoing shoulder surgery.

With King out, freshman Tyler Van Dyke moves into the starting quarterback role.

Van Dyke said, “It feels good. Honestly, it feels the same as every week. I’ve been preparing like I’m a starter every week this year so far. Nothing is going to change with that. I feel confident in our game plan, confident in our players, and so I feel we’ll get the job done.”

Van Dyke added, “It feels good. But honestly, we have to get the job done. No matter who’s at quarterback, we have to win. And right now it’s me. I just have to be confident, trust my teammates, trust the line, trust my receivers and we’ll be good.”

The Hurricanes travel to Chapel Hill on Saturday to play the University of North Carolina.

Miami has seven games left on their schedule.

Diaz has said all season that the team’s goal is to get to the ACC Championship game in Charlotte in December.

Despite all the obstacles so far, that’s a goal that is still within reach for the Canes.