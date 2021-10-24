Tua throws 4 touchdowns but Falcons get late FG, top Miami 30-28

Tua Tagovailoa of the Miami Dolphins rolls out during the first quarter in the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Hard Rock Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Matt Ryan passed for 336 yards and Younghoe Koo made a 36-yard field goal as time expired to give the Atlanta Falcons a 30-28 win over the Miami Dolphins.

Rookie tight end Kyle Pitts had seven catches for 163 yards for the Falcons. He gained 28 on a sideline route with just under 2 minutes left to get the Falcons into field goal range.

Koo’s third field goal of the game saved Atlanta after the Falcons wasted a 13-point fourth-quarter lead.

Tua Tagovailoa threw for 291 yards and a career-high four touchdowns for Miami, which has dropped six straight.