Miami Marlins' Miguel Rojas swings for a double off Atlanta Braves' Will Smith during the ninth inning of a baseball game Friday, July 2, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

MIAMI – The Miami Marlins have made their first move of the offseason.

According to multiple reports, the team has agreed to a 2-year contract extension with Miguel Rojas.

Sportsgrid’s Craig Mish was the first to report the news.

According to Mish, the deal is for $10-million.

Rojas, 32, is one of the Marlins clubhouse leaders.

Manager Don Mattingly allowed Rojas to manage the last game of the season the past two years.

Last season, Rojas batted .265 with 9 homers and 48 RBI.