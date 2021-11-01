Tyler Van Dyke named ACC Rookie of the Week for the second straight week

Tyler Van Dyke of the Miami Hurricanes drops back to pass in the second quarter during the game against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Heinz Field on October 30, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – For the second straight week, the Miami Hurricanes beat a top 25 opponent.

Also, for the second straight week, quarterback Tyler Van Dyke was named ACC Rookie of the week.

Van Dyke was impressive at Pittsburgh, throwing for more than 400 yards in Miami’s 38-34 win.

The Canes are now 4-4 on the season.

Miami hosts Georgia Tech on Saturday.

Head Coach Manny Diaz said that Van Dyke earned the respect of his teammates, even before taking over for the injured D’Eriq King.

Diaz said, “I think moxie is a good word. I think Tyler has that... Everybody on the team watches that guy, he touches the ball on every play. They gotta believe in you. The first thing they have to do is trust you. What this team has known about Tyler for the last two years is that Tyler is a bulldog in the weight room... The guy is a machine. He is trying to win every sprint we run. So, there’s going to be a natural bit of respect for Tyler. In a locker room, what stands out always no matter what you say is your work ethic and toughness.”

Diaz said Tyler was a 10 out of 10 on both.