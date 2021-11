SUNRISE, Fla. – On Episode 43 of the Chirping the Cats, host David Dwork dives into the Florida Panthers’ hot start to the season and some of the things that are standing out after the first nine games.

Also, NHL insider and Editor and Chief of The Fourth Period David Pagnotta joins the podcast to discuss the Chicago Blackhawks sexual assault scandal that led to Florida head coach Joel Quenneville’s resignation.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE CTC PODCAST - iOS | Android