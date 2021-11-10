Devils rout Panthers 7-3, Barkov sets franchise mark for goals

The New Jersey Devils celebrate after scoring as MacKenzie Weegar #52 of the Florida Panthers reacts during the third period at Prudential Center on November 09, 2021 in Newark, New Jersey. The Devils won 7-3.

NEWARK, N.J. – Mackenzie Blackwood made 34 saves and the New Jersey Devils beat the Panthers 7-3 Tuesday night, handing Florida a second-straight regulation loss after it went 11 games without one.

Andreas Johnsson scored twice and defensman P.K. Subban had the go-ahead goal as the Devils had their biggest offensive output of the season.

It came on a night Panthers captain Sasha Barkov scored for the 189th time of his NHL career, setting a new franchise mark for goals.

He passed former Florida captain Olli Jokinen, one of the most prolific scorers and popular players in the team’s overall underwhelming history.

Subban’s shot from the point at 18:15 eluded Panthers goaltender Spencer Knight and broke a 3-all tie late in the second period.

Florida lost for the first time in regulation against the Rangers on Monday at Madison Square Garden after a 10-0-1 start.

After the game, Barkov was more upset about the loss than he was about setting the record, but he did take a moment to acknowledge the accomplishment.

“When this all settles down, obviously it feels great,” Barkov said. “I know so many great players have played for this organization. Olli Jokinen played for a long time and played unbelievable hockey here. To be in the same category as him was never even a dream, and now its reality so I’m really proud.”

Local 10 News’ David Dwork contributed to this story.