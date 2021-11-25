Edwards leads Wolves to 5th straight win, 113-101 over Heat

Referee Andy Nagy separates Jimmy Butler of the Miami Heat and Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves in the third quarter of the game at Target Center on November 24, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Timberwolves defeated the Heat 113-101.

MINNEAPOLIS – Anthony Edwards had 33 points and 14 rebounds in Minnesota’s fifth straight win.

The Timberwolves beat Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat 113-101.

Edwards led Minnesota’s 3-point barrage in the second half.

The Wolves launched a franchise-record 55 attempts from behind the arc and made 18.

Edwards, Malik Beasley and D’Angelo Russell did the most damage. The Wolves closed the game on a 11-2 run. They went 11 for 27 from 3-point range after halftime.

Bam Adebayo led the Heat with 18 points.

Butler had a quiet 16 points and eight rebounds against his former team.