Ovechkin’s hat trick gives Capitals a 4-3 win over Panthers

Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin and Florida Panthers defenseman Radko Gudas chase the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in Washington.

WASHINGTON – Alex Ovechkin scored two of his three goals over 56 seconds in the second period and the Washington Capitals beat the Florida Panthers 4-3.

Ovechkin has 18 goals, most through 21 games in a season by a player in at least his 17th season.

He’s 19 goals from passing Jaromir Jagr for third on the career list following his 28th hat trick.

Washington has won eight of 10 and ended Florida’s four-game winning streak.

It was just the third regulation loss of the season for the Panthers, who are now tied with four other teams, including Washington, for the NHL lead in points with 31.

Ilya Samsonov stopped 19 shots for the Capitals.