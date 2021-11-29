Marlins acquire catcher Jacob Stallings from Pittsburgh

Jacob Stallings of the Pittsburgh Pirates reacts as he rounds the bases after hitting a walk-off grand slam home run to give the Pirates a 9-7 win over the New York Mets during the game at PNC Park on July 17, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

MIAMI – The Miami Marlins filled a much-needed area of need on Monday.

According to multiple reports, the Marlins acquired catcher Jacob Stallings from the Pittsburgh Pirates in exchange for pitchers Zach Thompson, Kyle Nicolas and Connor Scott.

Stallings, 31, has spent his entire career with the Pirates organization after being selected in the 7th round of the 2012 MLB Draft.

He played collegiately at the University of North Carolina.

Stallings is a career .254 hitter with 17 home runs and 94 RBIs over six seasons and 756 at bats.

He has also been building a reputation as a solid defensive catcher during his time in the big leagues, which likely played a role in Miami’s interest. Those efforts hit a major high last summer as Stallings was named the 2021 National League Gold Glove winner.

Last season with the Pirates was the first full year Stallings was used as team’s the primary catcher. He finished with eight home runs and 53 RBIs over 374 at bats.

The move by Miami comes a day after they signed free agent outfielder Avisail Garcia to a 4-year deal worth a reported $53 million.

The Marlins also signed pitcher Sandy Alcantara to a five-year, $65 million contract extension.