NBA docks Heat second-round pick for improper contact prior to acquiring Kyle Lowry

Kyle Lowry and head coach Erik Spoelstra of the Miami Heat high five against the Utah Jazz during the first half at FTX Arena on November 06, 2021 in Miami, Florida.

MIAMI – The NBA has wrapped up its investigation of how the Miami Heat acquired guard Kyle Lowry.

The Heat will have to forfeit their next available second-round pick.

The league says the Heat violated the rules governing the timing of this season’s free agency discussion.

It’s important to note the Heat were not punished for tampering, which is direct contact with a player.

The Heat released a statement, “While we disagree, we accept the League’s decision. We are moving on with our season.”

The Chicago Bulls receiving the same punishment with respect to Lonzo Ball.