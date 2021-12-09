College Football Semifinal at Hard Rock Stadium between Michigan and Georgia already sold out

A general view of the Capital One Orange Bowl logo displayed in Hard Rock Stadium prior to the game between the North Carolina Tar Heels and the Texas A&M Aggies in the Capital One Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium on January 02, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The 2021 College Football Playoff Semifinal is coming to Hard Rock Stadium, and the game has already been sold out.

The game will feature No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 Georgia in the Capital One Orange Bowl, with the winner advancing to the National Championship.

The semifinal will take place Dec. 31 with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m.

It will be the first game between the Bulldogs and Wolverines since 1965.

Resale tickets may be available at www.orangebowl.org.

Battling in the other semifinal will be No. 1 Alabama and No. 4 Cincinnati.

The winners of both games will meet in the National Championship Game on Monday, Jan. 10 in Indianapolis.