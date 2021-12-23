Saints have two quarterbacks hit Covid List ahead of Dolphins matchup

(Jason Behnken, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) smiles as he leaves the field after the team defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

MIAMI – The Miami Dolphins are going to have to adjust their game plan ahead of Monday Night’s game at New Orleans.

The Saints will be without two of their quarterbacks.

According to multiple reports, both Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian have been placed on the Covid-19 reserve list.

That means the Dolphins will likely be up against rookie quarterback Ian Book.

As for the Dolphins, safety Jevon Holland returned to practice, after he was on the Covid list.

The Dolphins will also be getting back wide receiver Jaylen Waddle.

The Dolphins and Saints game will air in South Florida Monday Night at 8 on Local 10.