Heat’s Kyle Lowry enters Covid protcols

Kyle Lowry and head coach Erik Spoelstra of the Miami Heat high five against the Utah Jazz during the first half at FTX Arena on November 06, 2021 in Miami, Florida.

MIAMI – The Heat will be without their point guard for a period of time.

Kyle Lowry has entered the Covid protocols.

Miami is already ravaged by injuries.

In the Heat’s last game, they were without Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, P.J. Tucker, Markieff Morris, and Victor Oladipo.

Miami has a 20-13 record.

They were not selected by the league to play on Christmas this year.

The Heat’s next game is Sunday at home against Orlando.

The good news for the Heat is Caleb Martin is off the Covid list.

Also, Jimmy Butler and P.J. Tucker are both listed as questionable for that game.