Pistons topple Heat 100-90, snap 14-game losing streak

Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart passes the ball against Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon during the second half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Detroit. The Pistons defeated the Heat 100-90.

DETROIT – Saddiq Bey scored 26 points and the Detroit Pistons snapped their franchise record-tying, 14-game losing streak with a 100-90 victory over the Miami Heat.

Hamidou Diallo had 15 points and seven rebounds for Detroit, which recorded its first victory since a 97-89 triumph over Indiana on Nov. 17. Frank Jackson added 12 points and Killian Hayes chipped in 11.

Max Strus led the Heat with 24 points off the bench.

Kyle Lowry had 19 points, 10 rebounds and five assists.

Dewayne Dedmon added 11 points for Miami, which had won four of its last five.