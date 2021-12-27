Miami Hurricanes drop out of Sun Bowl because of Covid protocols

Tyler Van Dyke of the Miami Hurricanes throws a pass against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium on November 06, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The Miami Hurricanes 2021 season is now over.

The team announced Sunday night that they will be dropping out of the Sun Bowl because of a Covid-19 protocols.

The team said that they do not have enough student-athletes to successfully compete in the game.

Miami was set to take on Washington State in El Paso, Texas on New Year’s Eve.

Deputy Director of Athletics/CEO Jennifer Strawley said, “We are extremely disappointed that our football team will be unable to participate in the 2021 Tony the Tiger Bowl... This team worked hard all season to earn a bowl invitation and my heart goes out to our student-athletes, especially our seniors.”

The Hurricanes finish the season with a 7-5 record.

The Mario Cristobal era of Miami football will begin next season, as he took over as head coach, replacing Manny Diaz.