WATCH: University of Miami introduces Dan Radakovich as school’s new athletic director

University of Miami introduces Dan Radakovich as new athletic director.

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The University of Miami officially took a major step forward in its hopes to reclaim a spot among college football’s elite teams.

On Tuesday, the school formally introduced Dan Radakovich as its new athletic director.

The press conference was held inside the Schwartz Center on the UM campus. The first part of the press conference can be seen below:

Radakovich is a former graduate of the University of Miami and comes to the school following a successful run as the athletic director for Clemson University.

The hiring marked the second move in a major shakeup that aims to revitalize the football program.

Earlier this month the Hurricanes hired Mario Cristobal as head coach of the football team.

Ad

The second part of the press conference can be seen below: