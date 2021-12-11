Manny Diaz hired as Penn State’s Defensive Coordinator

(Lynne Sladky, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Miami head coach Manny Diaz watches during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Virginia Tech, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – It didn’t take long for former Canes head coach Manny Diaz to find a job.

On Saturday, Penn State officially named Diaz as defensive coordinator.

It’s a return to his defensive roots for Diaz.

He was the Canes defensive coordinator under Mark Richt, before taking the head coach job.

Diaz was fired this past Monday after three seasons at the helm.

The Canes were a disappointment this season, winning only seven games despite much higher hopes heading in.

Diaz took over the defensive responsibility this season. The Canes gave up at least 26 points in 8 of their games.

Miami finished 7-5 and are playing Washington State in the Sun Bowl on New Year’s Eve.