MIAMI – The Miami Heat are bringing back Mario Chalmers.

According to Stadium’s Shams Charania, the Heat are signing Chalmers to a 10-day contract.

Chalmers was the starting point guard for two of the Heat’s championship teams.

He played alongside the big three.

The former Kansas guard last played in the NBA for the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Heat had to cancel Wednesday’s game against San Antonio because they didn’t have 8 healthy players.