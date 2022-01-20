71º
Short-handed Heat pull away late, top Trail Blazers 104-92

Associated Press

Caleb Martin of the Miami Heat celebrates a three pointer against the Portland Trail Blazers during the first half at FTX Arena on January 19, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Michael Reaves, 2022 Michael Reaves)

MIAMI – Caleb Martin scored 26 points, Bam Adebayo added 20 points and 11 rebounds, and the short-handed Miami Heat defeated the Portland Trail Blazers 104-92.

Max Strus scored 15 points for Miami, including a 3-pointer with 2:01 remaining that put the Heat up 10.

Dewayne Dedmon scored 12 for the Heat, who started the game without Kyle Lowry and Tyler Herro — then lost Jimmy Butler to a first-half ejection.

Anfernee Simons scored 27 points, CJ McCollum scored 24 and Jusuf Nurkic finished with 18 points and 14 rebounds for Portland.

