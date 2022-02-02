Inter Miami signs U.S. National Team defender DeAndre Yedlin to multi-year deal

DeAndre Yedlin of the United States controls the ball during the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifier match against Mexico at TQL Stadium on November 12, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

MIAMI – Inter Miami CF made a big splash on Wednesday as the 2022 MLS season draws closer.

The local club that plays its home games in Fort Lauderdale at DRV PNK Stadium announced the signing of U.S Men’s National Team defender DeAndre Yedlin with the No. 1 Allocation Ranking.

“I’m thrilled that we’re able to bring a player of the quality of DeAndre to Inter Miami,” said IMCF Chief Soccer Officer and Sporting Director Chris Henderson. “He is a very talented, exciting, and dynamic player on the pitch and an experienced winner who is also a positive character in the locker room that will help us improve our roster.”

The contract runs through the 2025 season, with a club option for 2026.

Yedlin is a veteran of the Premier League, EFL Championship, Super Lig and Eurpoa League, in addition to more than 65 caps in the MLS, Concacaf Champions League and U.S. Open Cup.

The 28-year-old Seattle, Washington native will add a speed element and veteran presence to the young Inter Miami squad’s defensive ranks.

IMCF will host an open training session for fans to attend on Saturday at DRV PNK Stadium. The event is free to attend, but a ticket is required. Season ticket holders can claim their ticket by clicking here, or non-season ticket holders can click here.