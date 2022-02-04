Young has 43 points, Hawks end Suns' 11-game winning streak

Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu (17) pulls down a rebound next to Phoenix Suns center JaVale McGee (00) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

ATLANTA – Trae Young scored 43 points and led Atlanta's flurry of 3-pointers as the surging Hawks beat Phoenix 124-115 on Thursday night to end the Suns' 11-game winning streak.

The Hawks made 20 of 41 3-pointers, including six by Young. Young's final 3 made it 122-113 with 37 seconds remaining. Kevin Huerter made five 3s and had 19 points.

The Hawks have won eight of their last nine games, with their only loss to Toronto coming when Young was held out with a right shoulder contusion. Young will start as Atlanta’s only representative in the Feb. 20 All-Star Game.

NBA-leading Phoenix dropped to 41-10, losing for the first time since Jan. 8 at home against Miami. Devin Booker and Chris Paul were named All-Stars before the game.

Booker led the Suns with 32 points. Mikal Bridges had 24, and Paul 18.

The Suns' second winning streak of more than 10 games this season included eight games on the road. They set a franchise record with 18 consecutive wins from Oct. 30 to Dec. 2, including a 121-117 home victory over the Hawks on Nov. 6.

A layup Booker trimmed Atlanta's lead to 108-101 before John Collins answered with jams on back-to-back possessions to push the lead to 11 points and force a Phoenix timeout.

The Suns led 35-32 before Kevin Huerter sank four 3-pointers in a 15-4 Atlanta run early in the second period.

Huerter had help in the Hawks' long-range shooting. Atlanta made 11 of 20 3s in the first half for a 64-61 lead at the break. Young set up a jam by John Collins for the Hawks' last basket of the half.

Thanks in part to a scoring flurry from Young, the Suns were not given the opportunity to test their 31-0 record when leading after three quarters. Young scored Atlanta's last 12 points of the third as the Hawks took a 100-91 lead into the final period.

Young sank two 3-pointers and had another basket following a steal of Booker's pass in the hot streak.

TIP-INS

Hawks: Collins scored 19 points before suffering an apparent right arm injury with 1:49 remaining. Collins was escorted to the locker room. ... Atlanta's streak of 12 games with 10 or more 3s is the third-longest in franchise history. ... G Lou Williams (lower back spasms) did not play. Young (right shoulder contusion) was cleared after missing one game.

Suns: The All-Star honors are the 12th for Paul and third for Booker. ... Phoenix took its last win in Atlanta on March 24, 2014, before seven consecutive road losses in the series. ... Guards Cameron Payne (right wrist sprain) and Landry Shamet (right ankle sprain) and did not play.

UP NEXT

Hawks: At Toronto on Friday night.

Suns: At Washington on Saturday night.

