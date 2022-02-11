Zach Thomas comes up short again in Hall of Fame bid

FILE - New England Patriots tight end Daniel Graham (82) is stopped by Miami Dolphins linebacker Zach Thomas (54) in the first quarter during an NFL football game in Miami, in this Sunday, Dec. 10, 2006, file photo. Zach Thomas is a 2021 finalist for entry into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Zach Thomas is a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's class of 2022.(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

MIAMI – Another year and once again, Zach Thomas was shut out of the Hall of Fame.

The legendary Dolphins linebacker was a finalist again this year.

The Hall of Fame Class of 2022 was announced during the NFL honors on Thursday night.

Three former Miami Hurricanes Reggie Wayne, Devin Hester, and Andre Johnson were also not included.

Thomas was a 7-time Pro Bowler, 5-time All-Pro, and had over 1700 tackles during his career.

Thomas released a statement that read, “It was an honor to once again be among the finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. I want to congratulate this year’s class. They were all great players and are each deserving of their gold jacket. I also want to thank the Miami Dolphins fans who continue to be so supportive. You guys are the best!”