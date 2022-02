Mike McDaniel says no 'red flags' as he takes over Dolphins

MIAMI – Mike McDaniel has made a key hire.

According to a league source, the Dolphins are hiring Chargers assistant coach Frank Smith as offensive coordinator.

McDaniel made it clear during his introductory news conference that he was going to call the plays himself.

Smith was the Chargers run game coordinator and offensive line coach.

Smith also worked as an assistant for the Raiders from 2018-2020.

He also worked with the Bears and Saints.