Rams hold 13-10 lead over Bengals at halftime

Keith Dunlap, Digital Content Team, Graham Media Group

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) grabs a pass for a touchdown as Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton (21) defends during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) (Matt Rourke, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

It’s halftime of Super LVI, and there isn’t much separation between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals.

At the moment, the Rams hold a 13-10 lead, but the Bengals will get the ball to start the second half.

After taking a 7-3 following the first quarter, the Rams added to their lead with 12:51 left in the second quarter, going up 13-3 on an 11-yard touchdown pass from Matthew Stafford to Cooper Kupp.

The extra point failed after a bad snap.

Cincinnati answered, going down the field on its next drive and cutting the Los Angeles lead to 13-10 with 5:47 left in the second quarter on a 6-yard touchdown pass from running back Joe Mixon to Tee Higgins on a halfback option play.

The Rams took a 7-0 lead with 6:22 remaining in the first quarter on a 17-yard touchdown pass from Stafford to Odell Beckham.

Cincinnati responded toward the end of the quarter, cutting its deficit to 7-3 on a 29-yard field goal by Evan McPherson.

