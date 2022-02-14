Rams hold 13-10 lead over Bengals at halftime

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) grabs a pass for a touchdown as Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton (21) defends during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

It’s halftime of Super LVI, and there isn’t much separation between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals.

At the moment, the Rams hold a 13-10 lead, but the Bengals will get the ball to start the second half.

After taking a 7-3 following the first quarter, the Rams added to their lead with 12:51 left in the second quarter, going up 13-3 on an 11-yard touchdown pass from Matthew Stafford to Cooper Kupp.

The extra point failed after a bad snap.

Cincinnati answered, going down the field on its next drive and cutting the Los Angeles lead to 13-10 with 5:47 left in the second quarter on a 6-yard touchdown pass from running back Joe Mixon to Tee Higgins on a halfback option play.

The Rams took a 7-0 lead with 6:22 remaining in the first quarter on a 17-yard touchdown pass from Stafford to Odell Beckham.

Cincinnati responded toward the end of the quarter, cutting its deficit to 7-3 on a 29-yard field goal by Evan McPherson.