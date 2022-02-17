Reinhart-Ekblad flurry lifts Panthers past Hurricanes in OT

(Chris Seward, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Florida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad, left, celebrates his game winning goal with center Aleksander Barkov during the overtime period of an NHL hockey game against the Carolina Hurricanes, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)

RALEIGH, N.C. – Sam Reinhart scored in the final minute of regulation to force overtime, then Aaron Ekblad got free for a breakway goal just 16 seconds into overtime to give the Florida Panthers a 3-2 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday night.

It was an abrupt turnaround in a matchup of the Eastern Conference’s top two teams in terms of points percentage.

It also marked the Panthers’ first game in more than two weeks due to the All-Star break.

Florida’s Aleksander Barkov also scored a goal.

Teuvo Teravainen and Tony DeAngelo scored goals for the Hurricanes, who never trailed in regulation.