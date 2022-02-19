Steelers add former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores to defensive staff

Head coach Brian Flores of the Miami Dolphins takes the field during introductions prior to the game against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores has landed his next gig.

Flores has been named senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

We have named Brian Flores as our senior defensive assistant/linebackers. — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) February 19, 2022

Flores was fired by the Dolphins following the end of the NFL season.

Miami finished with a 9-8 record last season after finishing 9-7 the year before, marking the first time since 2002 and 2003 the Dolphins finished consecutive years with winning records.

Following his dismissal, Flores filed a lawsuit against the NFL, the Dolphins and two other teams, alleging racist hiring practices for coaches and front office executives.