Steelers add former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores to defensive staff

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

Head coach Brian Flores of the Miami Dolphins takes the field during introductions prior to the game against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images) (Mark Brown, 2022 Getty Images)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores has landed his next gig.

Flores has been named senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Flores was fired by the Dolphins following the end of the NFL season.

Miami finished with a 9-8 record last season after finishing 9-7 the year before, marking the first time since 2002 and 2003 the Dolphins finished consecutive years with winning records.

Following his dismissal, Flores filed a lawsuit against the NFL, the Dolphins and two other teams, alleging racist hiring practices for coaches and front office executives.

David Dwork joined the WPLG Local 10 News team in August 2019. Born and raised in Miami-Dade County, David has covered South Florida sports since 2007.

