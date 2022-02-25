Sillinger, Danforth score in 10 second-span, Columbus wins

Goaltender Jonas Johansson of the Florida Panthers stops a shot by Boone Jenner of the Columbus Blue Jackets in the second period at the FLA Live Arena on February 24, 2022 in Sunrise, Florida. (Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images)

SUNRISE, Fla. – Cole Sillinger and Justin Danforth scored 10 seconds apart in the third period and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Florida Panthers 6-3 on Thursday night.

Oliver Bjorkstrand, Gabriel Carlsson, Boone Jenner and Patrik Laine also scored to help Columbus beat the Panthers for the first time in nine games and extending their winning streak to a season-best four games.

Jakub Voracek had two assists, and J-F Berube stopped 39 shots.

Jonathan Huberdeau had a goal and an assist for Florida, and Sam Bennett and MacKenzie Weegar also scored.

Jonas Johansson, acquired by the Panthers from the Colorado Avalanche in December, allowed five goals on 27 shots in his Panthers debut.