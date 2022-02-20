Barkov leads Panthers to 5-2 victory over Blackhawks

Florida Panthers defenseman MacKenzie Weegar celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Chicago Blackhawks during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Chicago, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

CHICAGO – Aleksander Barkov had a goal and two assists and the surging Florida Panthers beat the Chicago Blackhawks on 5-2 on Sunday for their third straight win, all on the road.

Aaron Ekblad, Brandon Montour, MacKenzie Weegar and Anton Lundell also scored as Eastern Conference-leading Florida won for the seventh time in eight games.

Jonathan Huberdeau had two assists to increase his league-leading assist total to 53 and extend his points streak to seven games. He has one goal and 11 assists in the span.

Florida has gone 8-3-1 on the road since the NHL’s holiday break at the end of December.

Patrick Kane had a goal and an assist for Chicago, which dropped its third straight overall and seventh in a row at home (0-6-1).

The Blackhawks haven’t won at the United Center since beating Anaheim on Jan. 15.