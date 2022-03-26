Knicks close on 38-13 run, stun reeling Heat 111-103

Jimmy Butler of the Miami Heat talks to RJ Barrett of the New York Knicks after a timeout during the first half at FTX Arena on March 25, 2022 in Miami, Florida.(Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images)

MIAMI – Immanuel Quickley scored 20 of his 23 points in the fourth quarter, leading a huge comeback that carried the New York Knicks past the reeling Miami Heat 111-103 on Friday night.

RJ Barrett scored 18 for the Knicks, who trailed by 17 points with 11 minutes left before closing the game on a 38-13 run and handing Miami a third consecutive loss.

Obi Toppin added 15 for New York.

Jimmy Butler led the Heat with 30 points.

Kyle Lowry and Bam Adebayo each scored 17 for Miami, which saw its lead in the Eastern Conference standings trimmed to just a half-game over idle Milwaukee.