Mike McDaniel clears up quarterback situation: The job is Tua’s

Mike McDaniel says no 'red flags' as he takes over Dolphins

MIAMI – Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel once again made it clear on Monday that Tua Tagovailoa is the Dolphins starting quarterback.

McDaniel talked to reporters at the NFL’s Annual Meeting.

He was asked about Teddy Bridewater declining to say that he’s the backup quarterback.

McDaniel said, “That’s an example of Teddy being a true professional and being experienced in this business. That is for us to talk about, really not him. You guys remember around the Combine, I was describing specifically what I thought Tua really needed in support with a backup quarterback. Unbeknownst to you guys, I was quite literally describing Teddy Bridewater at the time, just not using his name.”

McDaniel added, “We’re very excited to have Teddy a part of the process and hope to win some games with both those guys working together and empowering Tua to be the best player he can be. That’s something that Teddy takes serious and is excited to do that.”

As for new wide receiver Tyreek Hill, McDaniel said, “I’m really excited about what Tyreek can do on the field, but even more than that, I think he has an opportunity that he’s really excited about to develop the room as a player and lead.”

McDaniel was asked to address the Tom Brady to Miami rumor.

The Dolphins head coach said, “Tom Brady? The Tampa Bay Buccaneers Tom Brady? The Super Bowl winner? No. That has not been in the conversation at all. I think that’s what you call fake news.”