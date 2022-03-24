Tyreek Hill, Terron Armstead introduced as newest Dolphins

FILE - Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) celebrates in the end zone after scoring a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Philadelphia. The Kansas City Chiefs traded wide receiver Tyreek Hill to Miami for a package of draft picks on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, and the Dolphins are giving the three-time All-Pro a $120 million, four-year contract extension, a person familiar with the moves told The Associated Press. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins welcomed in big-time star power on Thursday.

The team formally introduced wide receiver Tyreek Hill and offensive lineman Terron Armstead.

Hill said he can’t wait to get started with the Dolphins, “I’m super excited. I believe my family is more excited than me. They’re already looking at properties. Everybody’s ready, man, for the city of Miami.”

Hill said he is excited to work with fellow wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, “I’m going to talk to him, we’re going to chop it up, we’re even going to get a few workouts in. Maybe even a race, man... Because hey, whenever I go, the ‘Cheetah.’ he’s always got to prove he’s the fastest on the team no what matter what. I mean that.”

Hill has already communicated with his new head coach Mike McDaniel, “He’s probably the funniest head coach I’ve ever met in my life. He’s a dope guy, a fun guy to be around. I can tell that already and his energy is contagious. So I’m excited.”

Ad

Armstead, who came to Miami after 9 season in New Orleans, wore a Dan Marino #13 jersey to the news conference.

He said he was careful about deciding to come to Miami, “Entering my 10th year, I didn’t want to make an impulsive decision. I wanted to weigh all the options and go through the process and take my time. Ultimately, I felt like I made the right decision.”

Armstead also reacted to the Dolphins trade for Hill, “Come on now, the most dynamic player in the league. I’ve always been a fan of his game, just watching him. Now having him be a part of this offense, I think we’re building something.”