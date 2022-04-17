Panthers’ win streak reaches 10 games with 6-1 rout of Wings

(Carlos Osorio, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Detroit Red Wings goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic skates in the crease as the Florida Panthers celebrate a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, April 17, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

DETROIT – Anton Lundell scored twice and the Florida Panthers extended their winning streak to 10 games with a 6-1 rout of the Detroit Red Wings.

Anthony Duclair, Sam Reinhart, Maxim Mamin and Gustav Forsling also scored for the Panthers, who tied a franchise mark with their 22nd road win of the season.

Spencer Knight made 33 saves for his fifth win in five appearances this month.

Pius Suter scored and Alex Nedeljkovic had 33 saves for the Red Wings, who have allowed six or more goals for the 14th time this season.