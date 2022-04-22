Heat game delayed after man abandons ‘suspicious’ backpack outside Atlanta arena

An NBA source released these images of a suspect who abandoned a backpack on Friday outside of the stadium in Atlanta, ABC News' Atlanta affiliate reported.

MIAMI – The Miami Heat’s Friday night game against the Hawks was delayed for about 30 minutes after a man abandoned a backpack in a busy area outside of the arena.

The Atlanta Police Department investigated it as a suspicious package in the area of the State Farm Arena’s Gate 2, near a busy stairwell to the subway station. Officers also closed Gates 1 and 3 during the investigation.

Two images show a man who is accused of dropping off the backpack, which had wires and a liquid substance inside, an NBA source said, according to Atlanta’s ABC News affiliate.

Fans enter a gate after three others were closed due to a suspicious package before Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series between the Atlanta Hawks and the Miami Heat on Friday, April 22, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brett Davis) (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The bomb squad determined the backpack did not contain an explosive device and police dogs scanned the area. Once officers removed the backpack, fans were allowed to continue to wait in line to approach the security checkpoints.

The players were on the court at about 7:35 p.m. The Game 3 tip-off was set for 7:45 p.m. and later delayed to about 7:55 p.m.

Ad

Security guards stand on the concourse after three gates were closed due to a suspicious package before Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round Eastern Conference playoff series between the Atlanta Hawks and the Miami Heat on Friday, April 22, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brett Davis) (Copyright 2022. The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Tonight’s Game 3 in Atlanta has been delayed 30 minutes due to a State Farm Arena security issue. 7:45pm is the new expected tip time. — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) April 22, 2022

Tonight’s game has been delayed. Tipoff will be at 7:45 p.m. ET.



Thank you for your patience. — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) April 22, 2022

Statement on suspicious package before Game 3 of Hawks/Heat game pic.twitter.com/VJJnJCqxpF — Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) April 22, 2022

Per NBA league source… the individual in the picture below deliberately dropped a backpack at the ATLANTA letters outside State Farm Arena - backpack had wires in it and a liquid substance. Bomb squad was called in and X-ray’d the backpack.



Sick hoax pic.twitter.com/4jW85xK0D5 — Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) April 23, 2022

Location

Atlanta’s ABC News affiliate WSB-TV contributed to this report.