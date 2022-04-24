Kyle Lowry ruled out of Game 4 with hamstring injury

(Brett Davis, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry, left, attempts to steal the ball from Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins during the first half of Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round Eastern Conference playoff series Friday, April 22, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brett Davis)

ATLANTA – The Heat will be without point guard Kyle Lowry for Game 4 of their series with the Atlanta Hawks.

Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra said, “You have to be smart about it. The training staff determined that he wasn’t going to play tonight. We have everyone else available and that’s what we’re going to focus on.”

The Hawks beat the Heat 111-110 in Game 3.

Miami leads the series two games to one.

Spoelstra said that Gabe Vincent would have an opportunity to help pick up the slack with the Heat’s starting point guard out.

Lowry did not play in the fourth quarter of Game 3 after sustaining the hamstring injury.