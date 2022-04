(John Bazemore, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) drives against Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) in the first half of an NBA playoff basketball game Sunday, April 24, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

MIAMI – The NBA didn’t care for Jimmy Butler’s celebration after a Max Strus jumper during Game 5.

The league fined Butler $15,000 for what is called an obscene gesture.

The league also fined the Heat organization $15,000 for posting the act on social media.

Butler was sidelined with a sore knee and not playing in the closeout game against the Hawks.

The Heat will host either Toronto or Philadelphia in the second round of the Playoffs starting next Monday.