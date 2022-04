(David Zalubowski, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler looks on in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Denver Nuggets, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

MIAMI – The Miami Heat are hoping to close out their first round series against the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday night, but they’ll have to do it without two of their key players.

Miami has ruled out Jimmy Butler due to inflammation in his right knee.

Point guard Kyle Lowry had already been listed as out for Game 5.

Lowry also missed Game 4 in Atlanta, a game Miami won handily 110-86.

The Heat lead the best-of-seven series 3-1.

Tipoff from FTX Arena is set for 7pm.