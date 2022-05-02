77º

Chirping the Cats: Episode 52 – Panthers-Capitals First Round preview with Tarik El-Bashir

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

Tags: NHL, Panthers, Florida Panthers

SUNRISE, Fla. – On Episode 52 of the Chirping the Cats podcast, host David Dwork welcomes longtime Washington Capitals and NHL reporter Tarik El-Bashir.

They dive into the Stanley Cup Playoff First Round series between the Panthers and Capitals, discussing the health status of Alex Ovechkin, the normally scary Caps’ power play, Washington’s concerns in goal and how much fun it will be watching tough guys like Tom Wilson, Ryan Lomberg, Garnet Hathaway, Radko Gudas and Patric Hornqvist give everything they have for their respective teams.

